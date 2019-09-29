PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT: Students present lamb and goats in junior livestock show at East Texas State Fair

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 104th annual East Texas State Fair is almost finished as hundreds of students traveled across the region in anticipation of winning ribbons, prizes, and a grand champion buckle.

Last week concluded the junior heifer and steer show and Saturday the 28th concluded the lamb and goat show for others.

This year, participation numbers increased as there were 109 goats and 112 lambs.

Many parents say their families have been coming to the fair for years as it is a tradition.

“This is like coming home to a home show,” said John Price, parent. “I love the East Texas State Fair.”

While many had their eye on first place and the Grand Champion belt buckle, the skills learned in raising the projects is irreplaceable.

“I love to show because it really opens up a lot of different opportunities like responsibilities,” said Alyssa Autry, a student.

Responsibility was a top skillset as the judge of the show said it is taught by taking care of the animals day in and day out.

“Animals require attention every day of the week,” said Jeremy Walkman, judge. “No matter if it’s raining outside, snow, sun, or shining, or if it’s Christmas, New Years, it doesn’t matter animals need to be feed, they got to make sure they have water, proper shelter.”

These students miss multiple days of school but learn time management and how to work with their teachers and school administrators to make up classwork.

“I have a calendar and I write everything down so I’m not overbooking or I miss an opportunity or anything,” said Reed Thorn, student.

While the fair has ended for many students, they will continue practicing and showing their projects throughout the year at other shows and return next year to compete again.

The 2020 East Texas State Fair will be September 25 through October 4.

Short History of the East Texas State Fair:

The East Texas State Fair started in 1855 in Starrville. The fair moved to its current location in 1912 where it has been held every year except between 1941-1948 during WWII.

The entire plot of land for the East Texas State Fair, the Rose Stadium, and the Tyler Rose Garden was purchased by the city for $4,500 on July 8, 1912.

