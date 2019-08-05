POWER OF PRAYER: East Texas churches respond to recent mass shootings

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Friends and family spent the morning praying for answers to the recent mass shootings happening around the country.

“Our hearts are always crushed whenever we hear of another mass shooting and they’re continuing because we live in such a violent culture,” said Pastor David Dykes, Green Acres Baptist Church.

Religious leaders weren’t the only ones hurt by the news. The song of prayer rang Sunday morning, as people throughout East Texas prayed for the mass shooting victims in El Paso and Dayton.

“When I heard about it, it just broke my heart. Why would anybody, anybody do something like that?” questioned Herman Dinges, as he visited the city of Tyler.

The recent shootings have left many questioning why anyone would commit such an act.

“I wonder that myself, how God could let something like that happen. You can’t blame God for that,” said Dinges.

With one of the tragedies happening in our own state of Texas, many turned toward their faith to try and make sense of what happened.

“You really wouldn’t think something like that would happen, but anything can happen,” said Gabriel Araiza, after mass inside the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.

With some East Texans expressing their fear for the future, religious leaders urged them to trust their faith for comfort.

“We don’t ever know the time or the place or anything really. As Christians, we say that a lot, we preach that, but we have to learn to live that,” explained Father Hank Lanik, with the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.

While there is no answer to stop the shootings, some believe it’s important to remember the light at the end of the darkness.

“We know that it will happen again, and we just need to be vigilant and need to be prayerful and care for each other,” said Pastor Dykes.

