GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK)- Drivers are being rerouted along a section of Highway 80 after an 18-wheeler had spilled some sort of substance, according to Gladewater Fire Department.

Portions of the highway are blocked from Wood Street to Center Street as crews work to clean up the spill.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes until that process is over. It’s unclear at this time when roads will be back open.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.