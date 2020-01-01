Polk County K-9 officer passes away from cancer

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of their 11-year-old K-9 Officer, Nasir, according to a Facebook post.

Nasir started his duty with the sheriff’s office in 2011 after becoming certified with the National Police Canine Association. He was certified in Narcotics detection, tracking, and criminal and apprehension.

Nasir began his service alongside Lieutenant Lowrie then Detective Jacob Hopper.

In the summer of 2019, Nasir was diagnosed with terminal cancer and retired. He remained with Detective Hopper until the morning of December 20 when he passed away in the night.

He made numerous drug cases and criminal apprehensions and will always be remembered for protecting both the citizens of Polk County and his partners.