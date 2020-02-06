Police searching for missing Pittsburg teenager

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) Authorities in Camp County are searching for a missing East Texas teenager.

According to family members, Ethan Landers was last seen Tuesday night at home in Pittsburg. Landers left the house between 10:15 and 12:00 that night.

Family members say he has not returned home or presented himself at school.

Landers is described as a white male with brown hair. A family member says he left the house without his phone or wallet.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Pittsburg Police Department at 903-856-7201.