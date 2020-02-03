Police locate missing Nacogdoches County woman

UPDATE (11:00 A.M.) – Macy Taliaferro has been found safely by Nacogdoches County authorities.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement:

Macy Taliaferro who was reported missing on February 1, 2020 has been found. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office received information, shortly after 9 am this morning on her whereabouts. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office contacted the police agency where Macy was reported to be located at. Officer’s from that jurisdiction responded and found Macy to be safe and in good health.

Her family has requested that her location not be disclosed at this time. We would like to thank the community for your concern and the information that was given to us during this investigation.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County officials are searching for a Nacogdoches woman after she was reported missing by her husband on Saturday evening.

According to Deputy Jason Briadges, 27-year-old Macy Lyn Taliaferro was last seen at her home on foot on FM 225 near Yakofritz.

A witness may have seen her near the East Boat ramp at Lake Nacogdoches at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Macy is 6’2 in height with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be carrying a green or camo backpack with her. She also wears glasses.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is resuming a ground search for Macy this morning near Lake Nacogdoches. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794.