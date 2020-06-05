Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of scamming elderly out of work, money

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man involved in scamming an elderly person out of thousands of dollars.

Timothy Adams lives in Mabank but is known to travel across the southeast portion of the U.S. for work. Officials say he is involved with scamming people out of money, claiming he will repair/construct asphalt.

Please be alert to these type of home repair and construction scams. Most reputable businesses will not require payment up front and will have plenty of legitimate references. If you have doubts about the legitimacy of any business, contact your local Better Business Bureau. Smith County Sheriff’s Office

The Hoover Police Department is also investigating the incident from similar accounts.