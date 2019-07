Tyler police are responding to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler, according to Officer Don Martin.

The wreck is located at the intersection of Front Street and Baxter Street. It is just east of the hospital district in the downtown area.

Martin said that power lines are down in the area. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Drivers should expect major delays.

KETK News has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.