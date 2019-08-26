Whitehouse ISD school threat deemed “non-credible”

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) Whitehouse ISD officials have determined a threat made against the high school was a prank posted by a student not enrolled in the school district. Police confirmed Sunday night they were working to get to the bottom of a post that is being shared by students and parents.

The district posted the following statement on Facebook:

“Late Sunday night, August 25th, Whitehouse ISD officials were made aware of a social media post claiming a Whitehouse High School student had made a threat. WISD officials, in coordination with the Whitehouse Police Department, quickly verified the post to be non-credible. The post was determined to be a prank by a student not enrolled in WISD, in an attempt to bully that Whitehouse High School student. Whitehouse ISD believes everyone has the right to a safe and caring environment. The district is safe and secure and the high school will follow its regular schedule on Monday, August 26th.”

Over the weekend a student took to social media outlet Snapchat to warn others not to attend class at Whitehouse High School Monday as a student threatened to open fire at school.

Police were unwilling to share any other details on the investigation.