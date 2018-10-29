Police ID suspect in Snapchat threats against Kilgore, Longview high schools

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KILGORE, Texas (LNJ) - Kilgore police have identified the suspect arrested in recent threats made against Kilgore and Longview high schools.

David Alexander Nelson, 22, is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a charge of terrorist threat. His bond is set at $500,000.

The threats were made on the messaging app Snapchat beginning this past Wednesday against Kilgore High School.

Nelson confessed to creating the posts as a prank, Kilgore police said in a press release Monday.

Threats Thursday morning against Longview High School resulted in an all-call to parents.

The call and concern about the threats led to many parents choosing to take their children home for the day.

After two days of investigation, Kilgore investigators determined the threats were made at a residence in Elderville.

On Friday, police said, agents went to the residence and arrested Nelson.

Kilgore police announced the arrest on Friday but refused to release the suspect's name.

Nelson could face an additional five counts of terroristic threat, police said.