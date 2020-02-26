Police: Body found in downtown Tyler, foul play not suspected

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A body has been found behind a building in downtown Tyler, according to Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The body has been identified as a male, but no other details have been released.

According to Erbaugh, the victim was seen at 3:30 a.m. getting a jacket from another individual in the parking lot. Later, security cameras captured the man slumping over behind the Southern Utilities building.

Foul play is not suspected in the case and it is believed the person died of natural causes. The man has been sent off for an autopsy to be conducted.