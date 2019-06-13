Playground for kids with mobility challenges to break ground for construction City of Tyler City of Tyler City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The City of Tyler is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new inclusive playground at Southside Park.

The event will be held at 455 Shiloh Road at 2 p.m. on June 25.

After years of fundraising, planning, and designing, the new playground will include accessibility for kids with mobility challenges. This type of playground will be unique to the kids in Tyler and the East Texas region.

Construction and the groundbreaking ceremony are made possible thanks to Tyler Parks and Recreation, Keep Tyler Beautiful, and the Half Cent board and Ambucs.