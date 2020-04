DALLAS (KETK) – A plane made an emergency landing just outside of Dallas on Thursday afternoon just minutes after takeoff.

The plane came down in Mesquite due to engine failure. Officials on the scene said that the plane had taken off from DFW International Airport roughly 15 minutes before the crash.

A charred crater could be seen from the air, showing where the plane impacted before breaking up.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash and their condition is unknown.