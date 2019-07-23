Plane lands on HWY in Kilgore, pulls into hotel parking lot

UPDATE (2:30 P.M) – The pilot of the plane has been identified as Charles Mayo. In an interview, he told KETK News that he was taking photos for an energy company when the plane’s engine locked up on him.

When asked if he was scared, he said: ‘There wasn’t time for that.”

He looked below and saw no cars on HWY 259 and decided to make an emergency landing.

No one was injured in the incident. The plane will be towed to the East Texas Regional Airport in Longivew.

According to FlightAware records, no flight plan was filed for the aircraft. The last flight plan on record for the aircraft was back in June of 2018, when it made a short flight from Peru, Illinois to Chicago.

Mayo bought the plane back in 2014, according to FAA records.