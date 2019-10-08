Pittsburg police seeking information on whereabouts of runaway teen

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Pittsburg police received a report of a runaway teen, Jacob Wesley Perry on October 7 and are asking the public for information regarding his whereabouts.

Jacob, 17, was last seen in a 2008 white Dodge pickup bearing a TX licence plate BT14248 which was found abandoned in Holbrook, Arizona.

He is described as a white male weighing 160 Ib. and is 5’7″ tall.

Police state there is no signs of foul play and ask if you have any information to call the Pittsburg Police Department at (903)-856-3330.

