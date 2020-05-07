Pittsburg ISD announces graduation plans for seniors

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Pittsburg ISD released information regarding its graduation ceremony and ways to honor their seniors.

To celebrate, signs were placed at a pavilion with the name and photo of each senior in their cap and gown.

Regarding graduation, the plan is to continue with the original scheduled date of May 22 at 8 p.m. at Pirate Stadium. While the Texas Education Agency released restrictions regarding outdoor ceremonies before June, the district said the ability to hold the ceremony is due to the fact that Camp County has fewer than five active cases. They say this may change if the case count changes within seven days before May 22.

Restrictions will be in place including a limited number of guests for each student, assigned seating to follow social distancing protocols, and a screening process for everyone entering the ceremony.

Students are not required to particapte and may partake in a photograph with school officials at a scheduled time.