Piney Woods Wine Festival canceled after attempted rescheduling for November

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Piney Woods Wine Festival is now officially canceled for 2020, according to a release from the Piney Woods Wine Trail.

After great deliberation, the Piney Woods Wine Trail Members and Board of Directors voted this to be the wisest decision due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Piney Woods Wine Trail

The event is typically held in early May, but it was rescheduled for November due to the pandemic. This recent announcement now means that it will return to its reguarly scheduled date for next year.

It will be held May 7-8 in 2021. For more information, go to the website www.visitlindale.com.

The event features wineries from East Texas, live music, arts, crafts, and food vendors.

Entry into the event is free. Tickets are $10 to enter the wine garden, $1.00 per tasting, and $5.00 for each glass of wine.