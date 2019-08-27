Pine Cove founder, Bill McKenzie dies

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – The founder of East Texas’ Pine Cove, Bill McKenzie, has died Tuesday, according to the camp’s website.

“It is with great sadness that Pine Cove shares today that its founder, William T. (Bill) McKenzie went to be with the Lord this morning. He was a man full of vision and action, and his personal faith in Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of his life,” Pine Cove wrote.

McKenzie envisioned Pine Cove in 1963 while standing on his father’s land. The camp began with two 20-bed cabins on seven acres of land. Now the camp has 12 locations in Texas and South Carolina.

“I didn’t have any special ability to start a camp—only my availability. I didn’t know any better than to believe God.” Bill McKenzie

Pine Cove has invited the public to attend the memorial service and visitation for McKenzie.

The visitation will be at Stewart Family Funeral Home in south Tyler on Monday, September 2 from 4-6 p.m.

The service will be held in the chapel at Green Acres Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 3 at 11:00 a.m.