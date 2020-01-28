Pier 1 Imports to close in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After Pier 1 announced they are closing nearly 450 stores, the Longview store has released they are shutting their doors.

A date of when the stores will officially close has not been set yet.

After the announcement, the company released a statement saying their finances have not improved.

“Fiscal third-quarter sales and margins remained under pressure,” CEO Robert Riesbeck said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we believe that we will deliver improved financial results over time as we realize the benefits of our business transformation and cost-reduction initiatives.”