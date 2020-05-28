Piddlin’ Pottery in Tyler struggles to keep doors open while adjusting to COVID-19

TYLER, TX (KETK) – Piddlin’ Pottery has been serving Tyler for more than 20 years and with the recent temporary closure due to COVID-19, they are looking to the community for support of local businesses.

“When there is no one in here we can’t make the rent and all of us had a little nest egg but the nest egg was running out. It was getting serious,” said NanGarrison, the owner.”So now that it’s open if people can trust to come in I think we can do OK and hang in there.”

Garrison has owned the business for the last last two years and has enjoyed getting to know her customers. Many have been coming to the shop for years, bringing their families and making memories.

“People come in and say ‘oh, I came here when I was a little girl and now they are bringing their little girl,” said Garrison.

Like many business owners, Garrison has had to adapt to stay in businesses during the quarantine. She started making “do-it-yourself” kits that customers could take home to paint and then bring back to fire.

Since opening her doors back up, she has made some modifications inside as well to ensure she is still abiding by social distancing guidelines.

“Everyone wipes their hands when they come in and we pick out the paints for them,” said Garrison. “Then when they finish they leave everything on the table. We’ve always washed the brushes and the pallets and the plates but now we have added disinfectant to the water.”

Now they just need more customers to come in to fill the tables so that Piddlin’ Pottery can be around for 20 more years.

The business is located across from Robert E. Lee Highschool next to Cotton Patch Cafe.