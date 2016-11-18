Physician leading M.D. Anderson Moon Shots Program to speak at UT Health Northeast

The physician leading MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Moon Shots Program, Dr. Joxel Garcia, will be the featured speaker on December 3 at UT Health Northeast’s 2016 Cancer Conference.



There will be two separate conferences on the UT Health campus; one for the public, and one for physicians, mid-level providers, nurses, and other medical providers.



Registration for the public conference is free. Healthcare professionals who attend for a fee will be eligible for continuing education credits.



Both conferences begin at 8:30 a.m. and include continental breakfast and lunch. The public conference concludes at 2:30 p.m., with the medical conference ending at 3:30 p.m.



“We are extremely honored to have Dr. Garcia as our featured speaker,” said Kirk Calhoun, president, UT Health Northeast. “Washington has called for a cure for cancer, much like President Kennedy’s challenge in the 1960s to put a man on the moon. Dr. Garcia is leading the cancer control and prevention charge and will offer insight into what his team’s efforts at MD Anderson and other locations across the country are hoping to achieve. I encourage everyone who can to attend.”



Topics for the public conference include immunotherapy, early cancer detection, plastic surgery for post-cancer surgery patients, radiation technology and 3D imaging, common cancer myths, most deadly cancers through the eyes of a specialized cancer surgeon, and a survivor’s story from Leslie Roberts, a former Tyler television personality.



Topics for the medical conference include advancing cancer prevention and control, innovations in technology, supportive care and palliative medicine, immunotherapy advancements, surgical oncology for the pancreas and liver, lung cancer screening, and cancer-related plastic surgery.



Speakers for the medical conference include Joxel Garcia, MD, executive director, Moon Shots Program Cancer Prevention and Control Platform, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston; James Fox, MD, assistant professor of medicine, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, UT Health Northeast; Mary Elizabeth Paulk, MD, professor of internal medicine, program director, Palliative Care Fellowship Program, associate program director, Internal Medicine Residency Program, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas; Annie Hsu, PhD, DABR, clinical assistant professor, radiation oncology – radiation physics, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California; William Hyman, MD, professor of medicine, medical oncologist, UT Health Northeast; Sumit K. Subudhi, MD, PhD, assistant professor, advanced scholar instructor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston; Hishaam Ismael, MD, assistant professor of medicine, hepatobiliary surgeon, UT Health Northeast; James Motlagh, MD, assistant professor of medicine, plastic surgeon, UT Health Northeast.



Seating for the event is limited and registration is required. To reserve a space for the public or medical conference, visit uthealth.org/cancerconference.



For more information on continuing education credits for the medical conference, call 903-877-7250.