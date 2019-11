TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not be December, but Santa Clause is making his rounds early.

Today he visited with pets across East Texas to take photos with as a benefit to the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People.

Everyone that visited, received a 4×6 photo and digital file for a $20 donation to the organization.

The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill animal sanctuary in East Texas celebrating 50 years of providing services to animals and people, according to their Facebook page.