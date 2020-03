NEW YORK (KETK) - Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has dropped out of the 2020 race and endorsed Joe Biden, according to a report by the Associated Press.

A resurgent Joe Biden scored victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier. But his rival Bernie Sanders seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he — and his embrace of democratic socialism — would drive the Democrats’ nomination fight for the foreseeable future.