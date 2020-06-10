PHOTOS: Peaceful protest held in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL) – Residents of Atlanta, Texas gathered for a peaceful protest on Tuesday evening.

Locals held signs on a lawn off Hwy 59 that said “Black Lives Matter.”

Protests said they wanted to bring awareness to injustice going on in the world and the local community.

“We have been oppressed for over 400 years and it is time for a change,” said protester, Diana Casteel.

“And it starts locally, we’ve seen how much change has been made and as we all know, it started in a town, a city, a community and that’s what I’m trying to do, that’s what we are all trying to do here. We just want to make a change for our small town,” said protest organizer, Shelby Kennedy.