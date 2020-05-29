PHOTOS: Nacogdoches ISD hosts graduation parade for 2020 seniors after year cut short by pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD went all out Thursday evening to honor the class of 2020 for their graduation with a special celebration.

The event was held after many in-person graduations across the state and country were canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nacogdoches High School Graduates sat on top of cars or stood through sunroofs as the parade was sent down the street.

Many cars were decorated with streamers, balloons, and special signs made to honor the students.

There was also plenty of friends and family members that camped out on sidewalks, eager to watch and cheer. The school district posted a gallery of photos to their Facebook to highlight the event.

Photo: Nacogdoches ISD Facebook

Last week, the district also added a Texas flair to a going-away present for the graduates. In a gift bag, the district included a Whataburger tent that was specially made to say “Class of ’20.” Other gifts in the bag included:

A yard sign with their senior portrait

A t-shirt with everyone’s name from the Class of 2020

A $5 Chick-Fil-A gift card

Chips

Candy

Snack bars

Soft drinks

The tents were made by Whataburger and given to the school district for the bags.

Over the past week, the district has been filming for a video version of their graduation ceremony. It will be shown Friday night.