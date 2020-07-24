PHOTOS: 3 cars slam into each other near HWY 64 and I-20 intersection in Canton

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton police responded to a three-vehicle accident Friday morning where HWY 64 and Interstate 20 meet.

The accident occurred just before 9 a.m., according to The County Eagle. One man was injured and treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the other two drivers were treated on-site or were taken to an area hospital. It is also unknown if traffic flow on the interstate has been affected.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The County Eagle posted several photos of the scene.