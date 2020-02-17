Photographers wanted for 15th annual ‘Life in Tyler’ photography contest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you’re a shutterbug, you’re in luck!

The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is seeking entries for its 2020 Life in Tyler photography contest.

Entries will be accepted from March 2 through 10 at the Rose Garden Center.

Photos will be exhibited at the Rose Garden Center during the 2020Azalea Trails from March 21 through April 5.

Rules:

Photos must be taken in Tyler

$3 per entry/ two entries per category

5×7, 8×10 photo sizes mounted on board no larger than 11×14

Categories:

Recreational Events

Wildlife

Family Time

Historic Photos

Abstract

Outdoor Events

Macros

Birds

Flora

Fauna

Aerial

Architectural

Nighttime

Ribbons and prized will be awarded for the Best of Show entry, first, second, and third place for each of the 12 categories.

You can find out more at their website, www.TylerParksandRec.com.