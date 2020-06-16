Petition created to remove Gregg County’s Confederate statue

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A statue in downtown Longview is causing controversy due to recent protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Standing front and center before the courthouse stands a statue of Confederate General John Gregg, who the county is named after.

Some in the city want the historic statue of General Gregg taken down, which has caused an 18-year-old to start a petition calling for change.

“There was kind of a movement starting with people getting rid of their confederate monuments, and I decided to do some research into the one we have at the Gregg County courthouse,” said Chelsea Laury, who started the petition.

After leading his unit in a battle from Texas to Virginia, a piece of history created controversy as many like Laury say it reminds them of a painful past.

“A lot of these monuments were put up by the united daughters of the confederacy to intimidate a lot of people of color, black people,” said Laury. “I don’t expect everyone, especially in Longview to be open to change.”

This isn’t the first time the issue has been raised. Back in 2018, 31 confederate statues, monuments, and school names were removed across Texas.

“African Americans, Black Americans were not brought to the table when they made the decision for the courthouse to be the home of the statue, but I’m hoping we can be part of the conversation moving forward,” said Nona Snoddy, city councilmember.

Councilmember Snoody said she’s initiating conversation and has heard both sides of the issue.

However, her own opinion remains strong.

“I am in favor of having it removed, for obvious reasons,” said Snoody.

While removing is one option, Laury said she supports the idea of having it moved to a different location.

Both are hopeful this will spark conversation among different groups.