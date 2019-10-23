Petal it Forward: Lindale Floral and students give commuters free flowers

LINDALE, Texas (KETK)- Lindale Floral is teaming up with Lindale High School to “petal it forward” as part of a national act of kindness movement on Oct. 23.

The flower shop has been working for three months to prepare for this day, where they’re giving away hundreds of free flowers to bring joy to the community.

“The design class at LHS here in Lindale is going to make bouquets and give one out,” said Jennifer Darr, the shop owner. “It’s just a random act of kindness no one’s really expecting, which can bring joy to people.”

Starting around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Lindale High School students gathered at the front of the campus to hand out roses and bouquets.

“We’re just handing out roses to people,” said Bella Yoder. “One is for them to keep, and the other one they’re going to pass it on to someone else just to help spread joy and encourage them for the day.”

Members of the class say flowers have a special quality and can bring a smile whether it’s a wedding, party or random Wednesday.

“When you think of flowers it’s just an automatic smile across your face so we’re just bringing that to people at the high school,” said Katherine Havens, a senior at Lindale High School.

Lindale Floral will be selecting businesses around the community to drop special bouquets off at throughout the day as well.