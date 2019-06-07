Peltier Subaru hosting their annual Dirty Dog Wash on Saturday

Is it time to give your dog a bath? We all know it’s a pain, but here’s a way you don’t have to do it.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Peltier Subaru in Tyler is hosting their annual Dirty Dog Wash event!

All you have to do is show up to their dealership on Loop 323 and get your dog washed. For every one bathed, the company will donate $25 to Pets Fur People.

The goal this year is to wash at least 250 dogs.

Microchipping and Nail Trims will be offered and lemonade will be provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken!

If you’d like to make a donation of your own, Pets Fur People will be accepting them.

If you don’t want to donate money, but you have some old towels, feel free to bring them along with you!