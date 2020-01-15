Pedestrian transported to hospital after being hit by oncoming traffic

ANGELINA, Texas (KETK) – A woman was transported to a local hospital after being hit by oncoming traffic in Angelina County, Wednesday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Honda car was traveling west at 12:15 p.m. when a highway construction worker stepped into the westbound lane and was struck by the vehicle.

It was determined that the worker was not engaged in directing traffic at the time of the collision.

The drivers of the Honda was identified as Destiny Husband, 23, from Zavalla. Husband received minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as Savannah Lee, 21, from San Augustine. Lee was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin and later transported by medical helicopter to a Tyler hospital.

Her injuries are unknown.