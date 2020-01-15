Live Now
Articles of impeachment are being delivered to the Senate

Pedestrian transported to hospital after being hit by oncoming traffic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANGELINA, Texas (KETK) – A woman was transported to a local hospital after being hit by oncoming traffic in Angelina County, Wednesday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Honda car was traveling west at 12:15 p.m. when a highway construction worker stepped into the westbound lane and was struck by the vehicle.

It was determined that the worker was not engaged in directing traffic at the time of the collision.

The drivers of the Honda was identified as Destiny Husband, 23, from Zavalla. Husband received minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as Savannah Lee, 21, from San Augustine. Lee was transported to Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin and later transported by medical helicopter to a Tyler hospital.

Her injuries are unknown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories