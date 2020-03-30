Patterson Group assuring local car buyers they are keeping customers, workers safe

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While many businesses in East Texas have been forced to temporarily shut their doors due to the coronavirus, Patterson Tyler wants to assure consumers they are keeping their customers and workers safe.

Patterson Group has kept their normal business hours while adding cleaning steps and social distancing to protect against COVID-19.

They are also keeping an internet team to answer questions as well as sell vehicles online.

We just try to take care of our customers, like they are part of our family, whether times are good or times are rough. Kirk Wallace, Owner/Operator of Patterson Tyler

Country music singer and East Texas native Neal McCoy has also teamed up with the dealership to spread a positive message during this tough time.

“One thing great about the Patterson Auto Group.. They have done this stuff at Christmas time, Thanksgiving, I always want to reflect to that they are real people, and they understand the problems that folks have, and I’m just one of the guys that wants to come share the mic and say ‘Hey they are looking out for you, just give them an opportunity.'”

Customers can still test drive vehicles during the outbreak or a representative will deliver a test ride to their home.