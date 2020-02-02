Patrick Mahomes’ former coach Adam Cook, teammates in Miami supporting him

MIAMI (KETK) – The week leading up to Super Bowl LIV in Miami is likely one that Whitehouse athletic director Adam Cook will not soon forget.

“It’s been awesome,” Cook said in an interview with KETK’s Mike Alzamora.

Cook was Patrick Mahomes’ head coach while he was leading the Whitehouse Wildcats.

Former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury gifted Cook with tickets to see Mahomes take on the San Fransico 49ers down in Miami.

Cook has enjoyed the week with other Whitehouse alumni, NFL stars, and sports media moguls.

Be sure to check out his photo gallery below. All pictures are courtesy of him and Whitehouse ISD.

Mahomes will try to become the first quarterback to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl in 50 years. The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 51.

  • Cook recieves an autograph from Colin Cowherd
  • Former Carthage Bulldog John Booty who led the Dawgs to the 1983 State Semis.
  • Cook with former 49ers & Detroit Lions Head Coach Steve Marriucci
  • Cook with former Mahomes teammates Coleman Patterson and Brennan McDaniel
  • Cook and his wife Julie with NFL Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis
  • Cook and his wife Julie with Patrick Mahomes Sr. and his girlfriend Trisha
  • Cook and his wife Julie on the set of “The Herd”

