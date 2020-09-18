Patrick Mahomes celebrates birthday with virtual party benefiting various charities

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

WHITEHOUSE, Tyler (KETK) – Happy birthday to NFL superstar and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes!

The Kansas City superstar quarterback and East Texas native turned 25 Thursday and decided to make his big day about others.

His foundation “15 and the Mahomies” held a virtual event called Birthday with the Mahomies.

The online party was designed to benefit several charities including The Boys and Girls Club of East Texas, The Child Protection Center, and The East Texas Food Bank.

The minimum goal was to get 1,500 donations of $15 dollars to the various groups.

Mahomes said he did it for the children.

“It’s a foundation designed all around kids. Kids from either under served communities, that don’t get the same opportunities that I had whenever I was young,” says Mahomes.

In keeping with Mahomes fame, the birthday event was a star-studded affair with a guest list that included such celebrities as actor Paul Rudd, various Kansas City Chief teammates, and music legend Quincy Jones.