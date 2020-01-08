Pastor John Walton challenging Michael Tolbert for Chairman of Smith County Democratic Party

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A familiar face is taking a step into the political ring as a challenger against Michael Tolbert to be the next Chairman of the Smith County Democratic Party.

Pastor John Walton is currently dedicating his life to helping those get off the streets and into a new life through his local ministry, Church Under the Bridge.

The church was founded by Pastor Walton and has church services and Sunday school under a bridge at 301 E. Valentine in Tyler.

Pastor Walton also serves on the board of the Half Cent Tax Corporation and holds the Preceint 34 chair in Smith County.

“I want to unify us. There is a lot of disunity in the community, and that pours over into the party and the things that need to be done and achieved and accomplished don’t get accomplished because we are all on different pages. If we can all just come together on one page and tackle the issue, and train people, teach people, tell them about where voting locations are. There is a lot of information that needs to go out into the community. And that’s not going to happen unless we are the leaders, we are the ones doing that,” said Pastor Walton.

He will challenge current Chairman, Michael Tolbert, who has held the position since fall of 2016 when outgoing chair Shirley Falzone stepped down.

Primaries take place on March 3 when people in Smith County are encouraged to vote.