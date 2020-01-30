Parents learn how to address vaping with children at local seminar

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deaths from vaping are still of high concern for many throughout the U.S. and many East Texas parents got the chance to ask the essential question of how to approach their children about the topic.

‘Vaping: What’s in the midst’ was hosted by Bishop Gorman Catholic School where national author and speaker Robb Holladay led the presentation.

Holladay focused on both health concerns as well as the strategic marketing behind vaping.

Parents at the event say it was eye-opening and are ready to approach the world with what they learned.

“I just feel more informed as a parent, and I think I speak for everybody when I say we leave here tonight armed with a little bit more information, and better awareness about what our kids are up against, the way they are being marketed to, the influences that they face,” said Kelly Favre, member of PTA.

Favre added that she wants teenagers to know that the devices are not as harmless as advertisers say and that choices today can make an impact for life.