Panola Deputy, Chris Dickerson remembered as passionate and professional

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot in the line of duty Tuesday morning is being remembered throughout East Texas for his selfless acts and a full heart.

Deputy Dickerson was a husband and father of two. He was also a veteran of the Army National Guard and United States Army, according to his Facebook page.

Dickerson graduated from Carthage high school in 2009 and married his wife, Krista in 2010.

Deputy Dickerson was an eight year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. He served with complete professionalism and had a passion for the youth of our community. Panola County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Dickerson was a recipient of the East Texas Council of Government’s 2019 Regional First Responder of the Year Award.

Here is an excerpt from the ceremony:

We are honored to present this award to Panola County Sherriff’s Office and Deputies Chris Dickerson, Travis Curry, and Callahan Malone for heroic action on December 11, 2017, in which they were credited to saving the life of a Panola County woman and her dog. The deputies put their lives on the line as they responded to action at a burning house. Entering a burning home with no protective gear, Officer Curry climbed through a broken window, finding a woman unconscious on the floor. Deputy Curry and Deputy Dickerson passed the woman through the window to Deputy Malone who had just arrived on the scene. With the quick action and bravery of these officers, a life was saved. East Texas Council of Governments

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has indicated that a patrol united with a black bow is located in the parking lot of their office for anyone who would like to leave a token of condolence on it for the family.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family by a close friend and can be found HERE. Donations can also be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the deputy’s death in the line of duty:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the Deputy killed in the line of duty and with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office as they deal with the aftermath of this unimaginable tragedy. We must never forget the solemn oath our law enforcement officers take to protect and keep our communities safe. We must also ensure that the perpetrator faces swift justice. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in remembering the sacrifice and service of this brave sheriff’s Deputy.”

A prayer vigil will be held Wednesday for the slain officer at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Carthage.