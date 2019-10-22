Panola County storm damage deemed a tornado

BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Panola County near the Beckville area on Sunday evening.

This tornado touched down at 7:36 PM Sunday south Highway 79 and west of County Road 280. At this location, the large tree branches were broken & some trees were uprooted. As it traveled northeast, it damaged a roof to a residential home before it crossing Highway 79 and lifting at the intersection of CR 1251 & CR 124.

The tornado was on the ground for two minutes, traveling almost one mile, and 150 miles wide. The damaged was rated with peak winds at 85 MPH, which it the most for an EF-0 tornado.

Panola county was one of five East Texas counties that were involved in a disaster declaration issued by Gov. Abbott early Monday afternoon.

Members of the National Weather Service office in Shreveport will possibly survey additional damage in Cass county on Tuesday from the severe storms on Monday.