Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman with advanced dementia

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing East Texas woman with advanced dementia.

On Monday night at 11:00 p.m., deputies responded that 72-year-old Bettie Kemp Smith had wandered away from her home on CR 158 near Longbranch. She had not been seen in three hours.

Smith has a history of walking away from her house, but was always located a short time later. An immediate search of the area was conducted but Smith was not not found.

A Texas DPS helicopter out of Garland was dispatched to assist in the search from the air. A K-9 team is also being used to try and tracker her.

Smith is a black woman and stands 5’8″, weighing 110 pounds. Deputies ask that all residents check their unlocked cars and buildings as Smith has been known to hide when she gets lost.

As of this writing, a Silver Alert has not been issued. If anyone in the area of CR 158 has seen, or does see Mrs. Smith, please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.