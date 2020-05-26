Panola County Sheriff’s Office asking for video footage from residents that could help find missing 80-year-old

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is asking home or businesses for security footage that could help lead them to a missing 80-year-old Carthage man.
Joe McMillan has been missing since Thursday, May 21 when a Silver Alert was issued for him. Deputies are requesting that any building that captures traffic on HWY 315 or FM 1970 to share their footage from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with them.
The sheriff’s office said that they have already obtained video from multiple locations in that area, but still need more to help with their investigation.
McMillan is 5’11” and weighs 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. His truck is a 2004 GMC Sierra with the license plate DMK2975.
Any information can be reported to the Panola County Sheriffs Office at 903-693-0333.
Here are the requirements for a Silver Alert in the State of Texas:
- The missing person is 65 years of age or older.
- The senior citizen has a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and the senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to the senior citizen’s health and safety. Family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen must provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen’s condition.*
- It is confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen’s disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen’s disappearance have been ruled out.
- The Silver Alert request is within 72 hours of the senior citizen’s disappearance.
- There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen. Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance.