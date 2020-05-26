Panola County Sheriff’s Office asking for video footage from residents that could help find missing 80-year-old

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is asking home or businesses for security footage that could help lead them to a missing 80-year-old Carthage man.

Joe McMillan has been missing since Thursday, May 21 when a Silver Alert was issued for him. Deputies are requesting that any building that captures traffic on HWY 315 or FM 1970 to share their footage from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with them.

The sheriff’s office said that they have already obtained video from multiple locations in that area, but still need more to help with their investigation.

McMillan is 5’11” and weighs 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. His truck is a 2004 GMC Sierra with the license plate DMK2975.

Any information can be reported to the Panola County Sheriffs Office at 903-693-0333.

SILVER ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 05/22/2020 for Joe Roy McMillian from Carthage, TX, TX plate DMK2975 pic.twitter.com/E6jP5yXRfG — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) May 25, 2020

Here are the requirements for a Silver Alert in the State of Texas: