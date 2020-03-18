Panola College extending spring break, canceling commencement

PANOLA, Texas (KETK) – Panola College has announced that it will be extending spring break and canceling commencement ceremonies for May graduates.

Classes will be canceled through Friday, March 27 with online instruction to begin Monday, March 30.

Students who are taking hand-on classes will hear from their instructors on how class and lab will be conducted.

On-campus housing will reopen on March 22 for those who need it.

The college is also canceling spring commencement. Students will receive their diplomas through the mail and will have the option to participate in the fall ceremony.