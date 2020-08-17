Palestine man killed in wreck after striking a tree

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man was killed Saturday night after a wreck where his car struck a tree.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, 21-year-old Xavier Roshad Oliver was traveling north on CR 3108 roughly five miles north of Jacksonville.

Around 8 p.m. Oliver’s car veered off the road and went into a ditch where he struck a tree. DPS officials say that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Domini. The crash remains under investigation.

It was one of two fatal car wreck in East Texas over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, five people were killed in a head-on collision near Center. Four of the dead were children, the oldest of which was only 15.