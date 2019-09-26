P.A.C.E students form relationships through after-school gardening program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Students at Pine Tree ISD’s P.A.C.E alternative campus are taking part in an after-school gardening program.

It’s a voluntary activity the teens partake in as a way to learn about growing produce and forming relationships.

“They are actually helping take care of the garden,” said Shalonda Adams, the school’s principal. “That instills with them that I can myself do this and they can transplant those skills into other aspects of their life.”

The school’s physical education teacher, Jim Manning, has been very involved with the program as well.

“It gives us an opportunity to talk to the students about their lives,” said Mannings. “Just as we watch the plants grow we see the students grow and we try to plant positive things in their mind.”

Each student has a favorite part about going out and working on the garden.

“It just makes your place look beautiful, good colors to add, smells to smell and you can eat what you plant,” said David Spann, a senior.

As the students work together to grow okra, bell peppers, turnips and tomatoes, they weed and water the garden daily.

Later they’ll work with the districts child nutrition staff to learn more about how to take the produce from farm to table.

“So once they started getting produce from the garden, then we’re going to come in and do cooking demos with the kids so they get to taste what they’ve grown,” Michelle Mitchell, director of school nutrition.

Mitchell said the cooking demos also are a good way to teach students how to use fresh produce rather than canned food.

The principal says the program is very popular and the school plans to expand to three boxes to allow more students to help out.