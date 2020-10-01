Overton Fire Department in need of life-saving equipment

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual Bucket Shake on Saturday, October 3, at the 4-way.

The Bucket Shake is an annual fundraiser that helps the Overton VFD purchase new equipment. Given the economic downfall of the pandemic and a sudden increase in volunteers, they are in desperate need to provide life-saving equipment for new members.

The event will be from 7:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Overton VFD has had a recent membership boom, with almost a full roster of 25 volunteer firemen. However, they don’t have the money to buy “bunker gear” for them; the protective coats, boots, and helmets they wear when responding to a fire.

Fire Chief Robert Wall said they’re concerned they won’t be safely equipped if their community has a substantial fire or emergency.

“We still rely on the donations from the county and from the city to buy smaller equipment and gear, stuff like that. A lot of the departments in the area use that money for gasoline actually in their trucks so if they don’t get those donations, they don’t have the gas in their trucks, then they have to take it out of their own pocket.” Robert Wall, Fire Chief, Overton Volunteer Fire Department

Overton VFD is also selling Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirts. You can purchase them online.

The online store closes at 9 a.m. on October 9th. You can get the shirt delivered to your address or you can pick it up at Under the Pecan Tree in Longview.