Overton continues with ‘Fireworks in the Park’ event

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Overton will hold its annual “Fireworks in the Park” event on Saturday, July 4.
Vendor booths and activities for children will be available from 5 p.m. to dark. The firework show is scheduled to begin around 9 p.m.
The events will take place at the Overton Municipal Park located at the end of Lakeshore Drive.
What will be included:
- Bounce houses, obstacle course inflatables
- Water slide (bring swim attire)
- Food truck and vendors
- Kona Ice
- Hit the Spot BBQ
- Lupita’s
- It’s the Bee’s Knees Bubble Tea & Pizza
- Eat a Bite
- Craft vendors to shop from