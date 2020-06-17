Overton continues with ‘Fireworks in the Park’ event

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Overton will hold its annual “Fireworks in the Park” event on Saturday, July 4.

Vendor booths and activities for children will be available from 5 p.m. to dark. The firework show is scheduled to begin around 9 p.m.

The events will take place at the Overton Municipal Park located at the end of Lakeshore Drive.

What will be included:

  • Bounce houses, obstacle course inflatables
  • Water slide (bring swim attire)
  • Food truck and vendors
    • Kona Ice
    • Hit the Spot BBQ
    • Lupita’s
    • It’s the Bee’s Knees Bubble Tea & Pizza
    • Eat a Bite
  • Craft vendors to shop from

