Overton continues with ‘Fireworks in the Park’ event

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Overton will hold its annual “Fireworks in the Park” event on Saturday, July 4.

Vendor booths and activities for children will be available from 5 p.m. to dark. The firework show is scheduled to begin around 9 p.m.

The events will take place at the Overton Municipal Park located at the end of Lakeshore Drive.

What will be included: