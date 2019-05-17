Overnight standoff in north East Texas leaves 1 woman dead; no officers injured

Police say one woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting overnight in Bowie County.

According to the New Boston Police Department, officers shot and killed Elizabeth Harris, 58, following a standoff at her home on the 200 block of North Center Street in New Boston.

Officials say Harris fired several shots at officers late Thursday night into Friday morning, after responding to a call regarding a possible suicidal person.

When officers arrived, officials say Harris began firing at the officers.

A negotiatior from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and negotiations lasted about two hours.

At that time, police say Harris stepped out of the home and fired again at officers. Officers returned fire, killing Harris.

Harris died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety.