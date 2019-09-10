OSHA closes investigation into Brookshire’s warehouse death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has closed an investigation into the death of a Tyler man at the Brookshire’s warehouse back in March.

Kasper Holland, 22, died on the Loop 323 facility back on March 22.

After initially fining the Tyler grocery company with two serious violations, one was removed after documentation was shown that Holland received proper training.

Brookshire’s reached an informal settlement for the other violation for a fine of $10,608.

The investigation was closed by OSHA back on September 3.