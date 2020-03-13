Organizers postpone Dogwood Jamboree until June

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Organizers have postponed the Dogwood Jamboree in Palestine to June 20 due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The Jamboree was scheduled for March 21.

“We have discussed this with the Governor’s office as well as with the Mayor of Palestine and Palestine High School and we feel in the interest of all concerned this would be a wise decision. We apologize for any inconvenience,” organizers said. “We appreciate your support of the Jamboree and we will look forward to seeing all of you on June 20th.”

Anyone with questions is urged to call 903-724-2556.