ONE YEAR LATER: Remembering the deadly tornadoes that killed 4

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – It was one year ago Monday that the small East Texas community of Alto was rocked by multiple tornadoes that took the lives of four people.

One of the tornadoes was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service, the third-highest rating that can be given.

Tornadoes in this category can have winds reach as high as 165 MPH and leave severe damage in their wake.

“Alto will feel the effects from this storm for years and years and years to come,” said Alto Police Chief Jeremy Jackson at the time. “It’s nothing that’s going to happen in the next two weeks to six months.”

Killed from the tornadoes were two brothers in Pollock when their parents were driving back home through the storm.

While they were driving, a tree fell onto the back of the car, killing Jace Creel, 3, and Dilynn Creel, 8, instantly.

Dilynn and Jace Creel (Photo: GoFundMe)

A woman in Houston County was found dead about 150 yards from her home and another woman died at the historic Caddo Mills site.

There was a celebration going on inside when the storm hit. The woman was pronounced dead after being lifeflighted.

Rescue efforts were hindered due to first responders being initially unable to get to the site. Many large trees were blocking access roads and there was a two-hour delay.