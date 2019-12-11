ONE YEAR LATER: Henderson Co. still investigating after father, daughter found murdered

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s been exactly one year since a father and his 17-year-old daughter were shot to death south of Chandler and authorities are still searching for the culprit.

In 2018, Gabriel McBride, 47, and his daughter Beverly McBride were found in their home in the 2000 block of Woodridge West.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Crime Stoppers continues to offer a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are urged to contact Crime Stopper at 1-800-545-TIPS or Sheriff Hillhouse at (903) 675-5128.

“Time does not matter in a case like this,” Hillhouse said. “We are actively investigating, and following up on tips constantly. Everyone on this team is determined to solve this case.”